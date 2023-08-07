Suspect in killing of Lily Peters back in court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKOW) -- The 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters is due back in court on Monday morning.
Monday is the first day of what is known as a "Reverse Waiver Hearing." It is scheduled to last until August 14. Our Eau Claire affiliate reports during that time, a judge is expected to decide whether to move the suspect's case to juvenile court.
Peters' body was found last April in Chippewa Falls, one day after her father reported her missing. An autopsy showed she died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.
A judge has ruled that crime scene and autopsy photos will not be shown during the Reverse Waiver Hearing. Lawyers will also not be allowed to talk about Lily Peters' character.
The suspect is charged with first degree intentional homicide, and first degree sexual assault charges.
The Reverse Waiver Hearing is scheduled to start Monday at 9 a.m.