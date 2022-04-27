Suspect in Lily Peters homicide given $1 million cash bond

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WKOW) — The 14-year-old suspected of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters has been given a $1 million cash bond.
The suspect, only being identified as a 14-year-old boy at this time, is also ordered not to have contact with juveniles or have any weapons.
In court, officials stated the suspect is facing three charges, but the charges were not specified during the bond hearing. In a press conference immediately after the hearing the Chippewa County District Attorney said the charges are first degree intentional homicide, first degree sexual assault and first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 resulting in great bodily harm.
A prosecuting attorney said the suspect beat and strangled Lily before sexually assaulting her.
