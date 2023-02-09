Suspect in Madison credit union robberies charged in other crimes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A suspect in two Madison credit union robberies was charged with other crimes, including stealing from UW-Madison students on winter break.
Madison Police Department (MPD) officials said the UW Credit Union at 1400 Northport Drive was robbed on Jan. 31 and again on Feb. 2. Sources close to the police investigation and records from the police department, Dane County Sheriff's Office and Dane County Courts indicate a 47-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 2 in connection with the heists.
Sources said a getaway bicycle believed to have been used in both robberies was seized from an apartment building at 617 Vera Court after the second crime at the credit union branch.
27 News is not identifying the arrested Madison man as he's not charged in the bank holdups at this time.
But he faces charges in other rip-offs.
The man appeared in Dane County Court Wednesday on a felony burglary charge. Prosecutors said the man was a maintenance worker at an apartment building at 110 North Butler Street. They said when students left a unit for winter break in December, the man entered the apartment and stole $2,000 from a lock box underneath a bed. Court records state the man also may have stayed in the unit for several days and caused damage, displacing the students.
The man is also charged with separate thefts of work vehicles in August 2022. A criminal complaint said his employment at a temp agency allowed him access to a 15-person van, which he stole. Records state the van has yet to be recovered.
Authorities say his employment also allowed him to take a $58,000 FedEx delivery truck. Court records say surveillance video shows him pulling in with the FedEx truck to the same Vera Court apartment complex where police officers later seized evidence in the credit union robberies.
The man's public defender Thursday maintained he had been a hospital patient for almost the entirety of Feb. 2 when he was arrested. But she conceded he was discharged for a few hours between his initial treatment and his later arrest. The hours of absence from the hospital coincide with the time of the credit union branch robbery that day.
An MPD spokesperson has yet to comment on the cases of the credit union robberies beyond that detectives continue to investigate them.
The man remains jailed on a probation hold and bond associated with the thefts of the vehicles and from the student apartment.