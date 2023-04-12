Suspect in Madison pro-life organization firebombing pleads not guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — The man accused of firebombing a pro-life organization on Mother's Day last year pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, and his attorney filed a waiver to appear for his arraignment hearing and entered a not guilty plea April 11.

Roychowdhury was arrested on March 28 at the Boston Logan International Airport. U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea reported he had traveled from Madison to Portland, Maine then to Boston, where he had a one-way flight to Guatemala City.

Police were able to identify Roychowdhury as a suspect after they recognized graffiti at a January 2023 event that matched the writing style of the markings left on Wisconsin Family Action following the May 8, 2022 arson.

They were able to further match him to the crime using DNA from the crime scene and matching it with DNA left on a partially eaten burrito Roychowdhury had thrown away.

If convicted, Roychowdhury may face up to 20 years in prison.