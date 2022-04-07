 Skip to main content
Suspect in Madison's first homicide of 2022 hospitalized

  • Updated
Amond Galtney

MADISON (WKOW) — One of the suspects in Madison's first homicide in 2022 is in the hospital, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. 

27 News learned of this information in an email from spokesperson Elise Schaffer. 

Amond Galtney, 25, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and operating a vehicle to elude an officer. These charges are in connection to the homicide of Dwayne Lee Collins outside of the Dane County Jail on March 30. 

Demone Cummins was also charged with first degree intentional homicide and possession with intent to deliver heroin on April 5. He appeared in court Tuesday, where a $1 million cash bond was set. 

While Galtney was formally charged on April 5, he has not yet appeared in court.

The Sheriff's Office did not specify when or why he was hospitalized. 

