Suspect in sexual assault banned from UW-Madison campus as condition of bond

MADISON (WKOW) — New court records provide more information into an alleged sexual assault at a UW-Madison residence hall last week.
The 17-year-old suspect from Denmark appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. 27 News is not identifying the suspect at this time because he is a minor and has not been charged.
At the request of the state, the court gave the suspect a signature bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the accuser and is banned from UW-Madison's campus as a condition of the bond.
A probable cause statement filed by the UW-Madison Police Department in Dane County Circuit Court Monday indicates the suspect faces a second degree sexual assault charge. Formal charges are pending results from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
According to the probable cause statement, the accuser told police the suspect had non-consensual intercourse with her while she was sleeping on a futon in her friend's dorm room. The accuser's friend is related to the suspect.
The same document states the suspect "denied having any contact with the victim."