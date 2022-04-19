 Skip to main content
Suspect in sexual assault banned from UW-Madison campus as condition of bond

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) — New court records provide more information into an alleged sexual assault at a UW-Madison residence hall last week

The 17-year-old suspect from Denmark appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing. 27 News is not identifying the suspect at this time because he is a minor and has not been charged. 

At the request of the state, the court gave the suspect a signature bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the accuser and is banned from UW-Madison's campus as a condition of the bond. 

A probable cause statement filed by the UW-Madison Police Department in Dane County Circuit Court Monday indicates the suspect faces a second degree sexual assault charge. Formal charges are pending results from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. 

According to the probable cause statement, the accuser told police the suspect had non-consensual intercourse with her while she was sleeping on a futon in her friend's dorm room. The accuser's friend is related to the suspect. 

The same document states the suspect "denied having any contact with the victim." 

