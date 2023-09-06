Suspect in student assault is UW-Milwaukee criminal justice graduate, says attorney

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man arrested for the physical and sexual assault of a UW-Madison student graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a criminal justice degree, according to a release sent by his attorneys.

The Law Office of Nicholson Goetz & Otis said Brandon Andre Thompson, 26, was arrested early Wednesday morning and is being held in the Dane County Jail.

Thompson graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in criminal justice administration and grew up in a military family, according to the office.

The office states its attorneys are "working diligently" to gather information.

Oregon High School yearbooks show Thompson attended the school and was a member of the varsity basketball team.

Dane County Court records also show Thompson lived for a time with family members at a home in Brooklyn. One of Thompson's parents declined comment to a 27 News reporter Wednesday.

The woman who was attacked was in critical condition Sunday afternoon. As of Tuesday, a Madison Police Department spokesperson said she's expected to survive.

The Madison Police Department states video footage was a linchpin in Thompson's arrest.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.