Suspect released from police custody with disorderly conduct citation day before State Street shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — The man suspected of shooting someone on State Street Tuesday was cited for disorderly conduct Monday and released from police custody.
A probable cause statement said the incident that led to his arrest and subsequent citation took place on November 22.
Police records show Jefferson approached a squad car in downtown Madison claiming someone punched him. He threatened to kill the person who did it.
"Lamar... kept stating that he was going to find and kill who attacked him," the statement read in part.
The statement also said Jefferson threated to kill police.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told 27 News the agency referred a criminal disorderly conduct charge to the Dane County District Attorney's Office. Court records show the DA instead decided to issue a disorderly conduct citation against Jefferson. The MPD spokesperson said it is not uncommon for the DA to issue a citation instead of a criminal charge, based on evidence.
Jefferson was released from police custody Monday, the same day he was cited. Online court records stated he declined to attend court proceedings. Jefferson was released with a January 6 court date after the court entered a "not guilty" plea for him.
27 News has reached out to the Dane County District Attorney's Office twice for more information but has not heard back.