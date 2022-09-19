Suspect taken into custody after pointing gun at Madison homeowner, running from police

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A suspect is in custody after Madison Police said they threatened a homeowner with a gun and then ran from officers.
According to Sgt. Ryan Gibson, at about 2 a.m. Monday a South Yellowstone resident saw someone going through his car and confronted the suspect. That person then pointed a gun at the homeowner and left the area,
Madison Police requested assistance from multiple local departments as they set up a perimeter.
As authorities were in place, they saw the suspect running through the construction area of Vel Phillips Memorial High School.
Police said the suspect was found and taken into custody before 5 a.m. The gun used in the incident was also located.
The Madison Metropolitan School District has been made aware of what happened overnight. We reached out to school officials, and they said scheduled would remain the same.
"School will safely start on time," said MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds.
