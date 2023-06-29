 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Suspect throws machete knives while running from Richland Center officers

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WKOW) — A Richland Center Police Department official said officers had machete knives thrown at them while attempting to arrest a man Wednesday. 

Chief Billy Jones said officers were sent to Sextonville Road and South Church Street after dispatchers received reports of a man swinging an axe while walking in the area. 

Once they found the 38-year-old man, Jones said the man started running and throwing items at officers. Jones said they later identified the items thrown as machete knives— and he claims one landed five feet in front of an officer running after the suspect. 

Officers were able to take the man into custody after deploying a taser. Jones said at this point officers recovered five machete knifes and a single blade axe. 

Jones said the man hit multiple vehicles with the axe before officers arrived.  

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Recommended for you