Suspect throws machete knives while running from Richland Center officers

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WKOW) — A Richland Center Police Department official said officers had machete knives thrown at them while attempting to arrest a man Wednesday.
Chief Billy Jones said officers were sent to Sextonville Road and South Church Street after dispatchers received reports of a man swinging an axe while walking in the area.
Once they found the 38-year-old man, Jones said the man started running and throwing items at officers. Jones said they later identified the items thrown as machete knives— and he claims one landed five feet in front of an officer running after the suspect.
Officers were able to take the man into custody after deploying a taser. Jones said at this point officers recovered five machete knifes and a single blade axe.
Jones said the man hit multiple vehicles with the axe before officers arrived.