Suspected shooter dies, accused of killing former Juneau County judge

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Justice officials confirmed the man suspected of shooting and killing former Juneau County Judge John Roemer died Tuesday.
After Juneau County deputies could not negotiate with Douglas Uhde, 56, from outside Judge Roemer's home, they went inside and found Uhde with a self-inflected gunshot wound Friday. First responders found Roemer dead.
Uhde was taken to the hospital. DOJ officials said he was declared brain-dead on Saturday. He remained on life support until Tuesday to allow for organ donation. The medical examiner then pronounced him dead.
Law enforcement do not believe the public is in danger following this incident. They ask anyone with information about Uhde to contact the Wisconsin Department of Justice (608) 266-1221.