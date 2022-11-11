Suspects in ramming Monona Police car also wanted for other crimes

MONONA (WKOW) — Monona's police chief says two suspects whose SUV rammed into a police squad car Thursday and prompted a chase are also wanted for previous retail thefts.

Chief Brian Chaney said the man and woman pushed shopping cart with loads of suspected stolen merchandise out of the Kohl's store on West Broadway. Chaney said as officers responded and tried to surround the suspects' Acura SUV, the SUV's driver accelerated and slammed into the squad car.

He said training helped protect those inside.

"The officers positioned their cars in such a way, should the person decide to use their vehicle as a weapon, it met the front push bar bumpers which we have specifically designed to take the brunt force impact," Chaney said.

Authorities say the ramming allowed the suspect's SUV to get out of the parking lot. Chaney said officers pursued the SUV into Fitchburg but discontinued the chase when the pursued car started traveling at high speeds as it approached traffic, including a school bus.

"That was an appropriate decision to terminate," Chaney said.

Chaney said the two suspects appear to work as a duo and are believed to have stolen items from retail stores previously, including at least one in Madison.

"We have a sense of who they are based on some of the previous crimes that have been committed," Chaney said.

The police chief said the suspects were spotted some time after the police pursuit was discontinued.

"Area law enforcement had spotted them in the city of Madison on two separate occasions but were unable to acquire and initiate a pursuit with them, so they're at large," he said.

Authorities say the suspect SUV has a license plate that was stolen from another car.

Chaney regrets the suspects did not allow officers to speak to them about the potential thefts and instead turned the situation into something far more grave.

"[The situation] sharply escalated when the suspect intentionally and recklessly drove their vehicle into an occupied police car," Chaney said. "That raises the stakes at that point."

Authorities ask anyone with information on the crimes or the whereabouts of the suspects to call Monona Police at 608-222-0463 or Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.