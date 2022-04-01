Suspects named in homicide outside Dane County Jail

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has now named the two people arrested in connection to a homicide outside the Dane County Jail Wednesday.
An updated incident report from MPD identifies the suspects as Demone Cummins and Amond Galtney.
Cummins is facing pending charges of first-degree intentional homicide, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a machine gun and obstructing. Galtney is facing charges of party to a crime of first degree intentional homicide, eluding and obstructing. Neither have been formally charged.
According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the two were taken into custody less than 30 minutes after the shooting and taken to the jail on probation holds while authorities processed evidence until charges could be referred.
Authorities believe the shooting was targeted and pre-planned. The victim was leaving the jail when he was shot.
The victim has not been identified yet. He is a man in his 30s.