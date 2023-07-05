Suspended Badger player accused of driving 117 mph, has out-of-state arrest warrant

MADISON (WKOW) -- A suspended Badger football player has an out-of-state arrest warrant and a citation in Rock County for what authorities said was driving a car at 117 mph.
UW-Madison Athletic Department officials Friday revealed linebacker Jordan Turner, 21, was suspended indefinitely. Also on Friday, Turner tweeted he was arrested for first-0offense operating while intoxicated and other traffic issues and apologized.
June 30, 2023
Madison Municipal Court Records show Turner was cited for OWI on the afternoon of June 26 as he drove on the beltline at South Whitney Way. Records show he was also cited for failing to have control of his vehicle and unsafe passing.
Madison Police Lieutenant Ed Marshall has yet to respond to a request from 27 News for information on what specifically prompted officers to pull over Turner. Marshall has also yet to comment on Turner's blood alcohol level in connection with the incident.
Turner has until Sept. 7 to enter a plea or appear in municipal court.
On the same day as Turner's tweet and his publicly-revealed suspension, officials with the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills, Michigan said a judge issued an arrest warrant for Turner.
An official said Turner was cited for impeding traffic on March 18, 2022. The official said Turner failed to appear for a court hearing June 7.
Officials said Turner would be jailed on the warrant if contacted in Michigan by any law enforcement officer.
Two days before his missed Michigan court appearance, a State Patrol official said Turner was cited by a trooper in Rock County for going 117 mph on Highway 39/90 in Milton. The official said Turner's high speed driving took place on a Monday at 8:30 a.m.
Turner's first Rock County court appearance in the case is July 20.
Turner was one of the Badgers' leading tacklers in 2022 and was recognized as the Most Valuable Defensive Player in the Badgers' December victory over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.