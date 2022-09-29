'Suspension is not going to save you from a bullet'; Students outraged following a school threat

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- A TikTok video has students at a local high school outraged and fearing for their lives.
Students at Deerfield High School told 27 News the video featured another student saying, "I will murder every single one of you at my new school, there will be no exceptions."
Lynzie, a senior at Deerfield, said students should not fear the one place that is meant to protect them.
"It may be a threat to some people or a joke to others, but to us it should be taken seriously and more should be done," she said.
Lynzie and her friends organized a walkout where they called for the school to take action. More than a dozen students followed holding signs.
One sign read, "Just because it hasn't happened doesn't mean it won't."
Immediately following the walkout, Deerfield District Superintendent Michelle Jensen said she wants kids to know they are safe at school.
"It was determined very quickly, very early on, that we did not believe there was an active danger or active threat in this situation, but it doesn't make the situation appropriate," Jensen added.
She told 27 News she can't say what, if any, action was taken against the student. In an email to parents and students, she wrote, "Following our investigation, we addressed the situation, and you can be assured of your students safety in coming to school."
However, not all parents and students feel that way, including James Wolfe, a parent of two.
"The student should be expelled, if one of my kids did it, I would expect the same for them," Wolfe said. "It's scary. The whole reason we moved to a small town was so that our kids would be safe."
"I want to see changes and consequences because a two-day suspension is not going to save you from a bullet," Lynzie added.
If you or someone you know is struggling with anxiety, bullying or just needs someone to talk to, Jenson encourages students to reach out to a trusted adult.