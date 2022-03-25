 Skip to main content
'Suspicious object' causes evacuation, investigation on McKee Road

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department was on scene investigating a suspicious object in the area of McKee Road and Maple Grove Drive Friday evening for several hours.

Officers responded to the incident at the 6600 block of McKee Road at 7:17 p.m.

Dispatch said both Pick N Save and a nearby strip mall with four to five businesses were evacuated.

The scene was cleared at 10:06 p.m.

As of 10:45 p.m., police did not have an update on what the "suspicious object" in question was.

This is a developing story.

