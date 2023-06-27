Suspicious package reported at Wisconsin DNR building

MADISON (WKOW) —Authorities in downtown Madison are investigating the report of a suspicious package at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources building, according to Capitol Police.
The Dane County Bomb Squad was called to the location on South Webster Street Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for Wisconsin State Capitol Police said employees were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." Crews are continuing to investigate whether the package was a threat.
This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.