Suspicious person call turns to drug arrest outside Lancaster

K-9 Vezer

LANCASTER, Wis. (WKOW) — A Platteville man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after deputies were called to a report of a suspicious person. 

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said a deputy spoke to the man on Old Potosi Road just outside Lancaster around 5 p.m.

The man — who Dreckman identifies as Brandon Pollard, 42, of Platteville — was acting strange and showed signs of drug use, so K-9 Vezer was deployed.

Vezer alerted on a vehicle, and 16 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found after a search.

Pollard was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail on drug charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

