Sustain Dane partners with local organizations to make affordable housing sustainable

MADISON (WKOW) -- Renters and landlords in Dane County are receiving free upgrades to make their apartment buildings more environmentally friendly.
"This is great, we're going to improve energy efficiency and it's good for the environment. And no cost to the tenants or landlords," Dan Boardman, landlord on Madison's north and east sides said.
Sustain Dane, the City of Madison and other partners are celebrating the first round of buildings updated through their Efficiency Navigator program. Updating affordable housing with more energy efficient lighting, heating, ventilation and more.
"We had the attic sealed and more insulation put in," Boardman said. "These buildings [on the north side] had new refrigerators installed, we upgraded the water softeners. And then we did the blower door tests to confirm the attic sealing improved things."
Boardman and his older brother own 4 apartment buildings in Madison. When they heard the Efficiency Navigator program could be good for the environment and tenant's wallets, they wanted to get involved.
"I have hard feedback from one tenant where they said they noticed a significant reduction in their heating bills," Boardman said.
Boardman's four buildings were part of the initial 88 to receive energy efficient upgrades. Sustain Dane says tenants saw a $300-500 reduction in annual energy fees.
"This is the beauty of the Efficiency Navigator Program," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "It's designed to overcome these barriers by making energy upgrades easy and free. It not only provides the critical technical assistance, but also pays for the work."
The funding comes from multiple grants from the Public Service Commission, Sewerage Authority, Urban Sustainability Directors Program and donations raised by Sustain Dane.
Rhodes-Conway says the city is also moving to support through some of Madison's ARPA funds.
Eligible buildings are renter-occupied, have up to 20 units, are unsubsidized and rent needs to fall below Madison's Fair Market Rent limit. For more information or to apply, click here.