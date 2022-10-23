'Sustainable Action Through a Beloit Lens' educates, inspires

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Sustainability was top of mind for crowds in Beloit Sunday when the Welty Environmental Center hosted 'Sustainable Action Through a Beloit Lens.'
Several displays on climate change and its impact in Wisconsin were set up at tables. Speakers also shared with guests what they could do to make their homes, gardens and daily activities more energy efficient.
Brenda Plakans, Executive Director of the Welty Environmental Center, said it was all about spreading awareness about sustainability, and educating and inspiring people on ways they can be more sustainable.
"We wanted to keep the conversation local," she said. "What kind of weather events have an impact on our lawns and our gardens, and what we can do to deal with drier and hotter summers, and wetter winters?"
Plakans said little things can make all the difference, like mowing your lawn less and biking instead of driving places.
You can find more ways to help keep our earth healthy right here at home on the Welty Environmental Center's website.