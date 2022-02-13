SUV crashes into Red Robin in Monona

MONONA (WKOW) -- A vehicle crashed into a Red Robin early Sunday morning, according to the City of Monona Police department.
Monona Police responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into the Red Robin at 6522 Monona Drive around 3:00 a.m.
When they arrived, they saw that an SUV had crashed into the northwest side of the building. The building was unoccupied at the time of the collision.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and admitted to consuming alcohol.
The driver was found to be impaired at the time of the crash. They were processed for OWI and released to a legal responsible party.
"Driving while impaired can have deadly consequences," Monona Police Chief Chaney Austin said in the press release of this incident. "We are fortunate that there were no significant injuries as a result of this driver’s actions. The damage sustained to the restaurant, which will likely cost thousands of dollars to repair, will need to be inspected before resuming normal operations.