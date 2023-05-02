SUV slams into Waterford Subway store

WATERFORD, Wis. (WKOW) – Police in Waterford are investigating after an SUV slammed into a Racine County Subway store Tuesday morning.
According to Waterford Police, a 75-year-old man drove his SUV into the front of the restaurant, backed out of the store, then drove the vehicle back inside the sandwich shop.
The driver told police he stepped on his brakes, but they did not work. He later admitted to police that he had consumed alcohol before the crash.
Police say no one was hurt. The driver was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and a legal blood draw. He’s been cited for a first offense of operating while intoxicated.
The incident remains under investigation.