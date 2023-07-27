Swimmers dive into first day of All-City Swim Meet, event runners make sure everyone stays cool

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
561 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             WALWORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY,
ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE,
JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN,
MAYVILLE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, NESHKORO, OXFORD,
PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, PRINCETON, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUPUN, WESTFIELD, AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...Now through 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Swimmers dive into first day of All-City Swim Meet, event runners make sure everyone stays cool

  • Updated
  • 0
2023 All-City Swim Meet

Traffic may be a bit busier in south Madison this weekend as the All-City Swim Meet begins.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Swimmers dove into the first day of the All-City Swim Meet at the Goodman Pool Thursday.

The three-day meet has 70 events and nearly 2,000 swimmers from the Madison area. The annual event is one of the largest outdoor amateur swim meets in the country. 

Organizers said there's plenty of competition in store. 

"There's prelim events for individual events. And then there are relays and then there's Championship Saturday where all the finals happen," said Cindy Schlichte, Co-Chair of the 2023 All-City Swim Meet. 

This is the first year the Goodman Pool hosted the event. It's open to swimmers of all ages and abilities. 

Schlichte said the athletes are racing hard, but when it comes to the heat, they said the swimmers have it easy. 

"They are provided with lots of shade and lots of downtime. We were mostly concerned about our volunteers, so we put extra shade on the pool deck for volunteers who bought a whole bunch of neck cooling towels," she said. 

The swim meet finishes on Saturday. 

Tags

Recommended for you