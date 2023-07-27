Swimmers dive into first day of All-City Swim Meet, event runners make sure everyone stays cool

MADISON (WKOW) -- Swimmers dove into the first day of the All-City Swim Meet at the Goodman Pool Thursday.
The three-day meet has 70 events and nearly 2,000 swimmers from the Madison area. The annual event is one of the largest outdoor amateur swim meets in the country.
Organizers said there's plenty of competition in store.
"There's prelim events for individual events. And then there are relays and then there's Championship Saturday where all the finals happen," said Cindy Schlichte, Co-Chair of the 2023 All-City Swim Meet.
This is the first year the Goodman Pool hosted the event. It's open to swimmers of all ages and abilities.
Schlichte said the athletes are racing hard, but when it comes to the heat, they said the swimmers have it easy.
"They are provided with lots of shade and lots of downtime. We were mostly concerned about our volunteers, so we put extra shade on the pool deck for volunteers who bought a whole bunch of neck cooling towels," she said.
The swim meet finishes on Saturday.