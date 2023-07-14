SwimWest asks community to help collect school supplies for local students in need

MADISON (WKOW) -- The SwimWest Swim School is launching Operation Backpack to collect new backpacks and school supplies for The Road Home.
Operation Backpack is asking for help from community members to supply students in need with the resources they need to learn.
The SwimWest Swim School says the need for school supplies is high this year with many students lacking necessities for the upcoming school-year.
A goal of 50 filled backpacks has been set by the SwimWest Swim School. Donations can be made in the form of new school supplies. For those who don't like shopping, a $40 donation buys a backpack full of supplies.
The most needed items are backpacks, pencil cases/pouches, pencils and pens, colored pencils, washable markers, crayons, folders, spiral notebooks, highlighters, basic calculators, glue sticks, 3 ring binders, kid scissors and earbuds.
Donations can be dropped off to The Road Home or to either SwimWest location; 1001 Deming Way and 6220 Nesbitt Road.
The backpack drive will be running until August 5th.