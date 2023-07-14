 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

SwimWest asks community to help collect school supplies for local students in need

  • Updated
Operation Backpack

MADISON (WKOW) -- The SwimWest Swim School is launching Operation Backpack to collect new backpacks and school supplies for The Road Home. 

Operation Backpack is asking for help from community members to supply students in need with the resources they need to learn. 

The SwimWest Swim School says the need for school supplies is high this year with many students lacking necessities for the upcoming school-year. 

A goal of 50 filled backpacks has been set by the SwimWest Swim School. Donations can be made in the form of new school supplies. For those who don't like shopping, a $40 donation buys a backpack full of supplies.

The most needed items are backpacks, pencil cases/pouches, pencils and pens, colored pencils, washable markers, crayons, folders, spiral notebooks, highlighters, basic calculators, glue sticks, 3 ring binders, kid scissors and earbuds.  

Donations can be dropped off to The Road Home or to either SwimWest location; 1001 Deming Way and 6220 Nesbitt Road. 

The backpack drive will be running until August 5th. 

