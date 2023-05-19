Syttende Mai Festival kicks off in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- You have the chance to immerse yourself in Norwegian culture this weekend at the Syttende Mai Festival in Stoughton.
The festival began Friday and runs through Sunday. It celebrates the city's Norwegian heritage with dancing performances, crafts, art and traditional foods.
One change festival-goers will see this year is in the annual 20-mile run on Saturday. In years past, it has started in Madison and ended in Stoughton. This year, the run will start and end in Mandt Park in Stoughton.
"The big reason was it's a safer route than the past years," Stoughton Chamber of Commerce president Sarah Ebert told 27 News. "It gives the community an opportunity to come out and cheer you on. Those can be very lonely miles out there in the country trying to find your way to Stoughton."
There's also a parade from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Members of the 27 News team will be walking in the parade, so make sure to wave and say hello.
