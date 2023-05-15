Syttende Mai Festival returns to Stoughton this weekend

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Stoughton's Syttende Mai festival is back for a weekend-long celebration of Norwegian heritage.
The festival runs May 19-21 and features a parade, food and drinks, art, music, athletic competitions and activities for kids.
The city-wide festival takes place every year on the weekend closest to Norway’s May 17th Constitution Day, also known as Syttende Mai.
From the late 1800s to the early 1900s, Stoughton enjoyed an influx of Norwegians, and at one time, as many as 75 percent of its residents spoke Norwegian.
This year's king and queen, Dan and Cindy McGlynn, joined 27 News at 4 to talk about what to expect at this year's festival.