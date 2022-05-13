Syttende Mai Norweigan Festival in Stoughton returns in traditional form

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A longtime celebration of Norwegian heritage kicks off on Friday.
The Syttende Mai Norwegian Festival returns with the opening ceremony at 6:00 p.m. and will run throughout the weekend.
After last year's event was held in a drive-thru format, it's back to its traditional form this year.
There will be fun activities and cultural experiences for the whole family.
People can enjoy parades, food and drinks, arts and music, athletic competitions, and kids activities, all centered around centuries of Norwegian culture.
27's George Smith, Sara Maslar-Donar, and Bob Lindmeier are going to be in the parade as well.
During the parade from 1:30 - 3:30 Sunday afternoon, traffic will be detoured on US Highway 51 from 5th Street to Gjertson Street. Detour signs will be in place during the parade.
The city-wide festival takes place every year on the weekend closest to Norway’s May 17th Constitution Day, also known as Syttende Mai.
It became an annual, city-wide tradition in the 1950s.
2020 would’ve marked the 67th consecutive year the festival has been organized by the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce, but it was canceled because of the pandemic.
More information about the festival is available here.