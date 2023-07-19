Take selfies with Dane Co. storm drains to win prizes, raise awareness of stormwater pollution

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County community members have a chance to learn about the importance of stormwater systems and win prizes this summer.
Summer at the Storm Drains is a contest where locals can take a selfie in front of a storm drain mural and email it in to be entered into a raffle.
The city of Madison states storm drains are an important part of infrastructure, but while they help keep streets clear of water, they also give garbage, salt and other pollutants direct access to local waterbodies. The murals and the contest is a way for the city, Dane County and Clean Lakes Alliance to raise awareness about how to prevent stormwater pollution.
The raffle's prizes range from $1,000 of gift cards to local lakeside businesses to rain barrels to a free consultation with Madison engineering to build a rain garden on your property.
To enter, take a selfie with any storm drain mural in Dane County. All selfies with unique murals will count as one entry.
All selfies should be taken on the sidewalk and not the street.
Email entries to SummerStormDrains@cityofmadison.com with a contact name and email to be notified if you win.
The contest runs from July 24 to August 6. Results will be announced on Madison's website and the City of Madison Engineering Division Facebook page at the end of Stormwater Week 2023 (August 5-13).