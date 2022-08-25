'Take that picture for your scrapbook, but leave it off social media': Portage PD discusses back-to-school safety

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Students in Southern Wisconsin are heading back to school in just over a week, and the City of Portage Police Department is reminding the public of social media safety.
Kate Behling is the School Resource Officer for the City of Portage Police Department. She said it may seem harmless to post first-day-of-school photos, she said the type of information put out there can easily get in the wrong hands.
"Predators can use their name to get their attention. If they know their names, sometimes children are gonna think, 'They must know me or they know my parents. They know all of this information about me so they must be okay and I can trust them,'" Behling said.
She added that the location of the image and what the child is wearing can also be a locator for predators or strangers.
"We also encourage you not to take photos in front of house numbers, identifying buildings or in front of the school with an address," Behling said. "As well as being careful on what your children are wearing. If the they have sports uniforms, logos, that sort of thing. That's identifying for predators to be able to locate your children."
But, she said you can still be excited and take first-day-of-school pictures. Instead of including information like age, grade or school, she said to share something more generic.
"It is totally okay to post your children on the first day, maybe just write, 'first day of school 2022,'" she said.
Behling said Portage Police have not had any direct run-ins with situations like these.
"It's becoming more and more common for parents to have [these pictures]. Because it is fun. It's cute for your scrapbook. But maybe take that picture for your scrapbook, but leave it off social media," she said.