Take the right steps during Falls Prevention Week

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- It's Falls Prevention Week and health organizations are reminding you to take the right steps.
Though falls can often just lead to some scrapes or bruises, they can mean a trip to the hospital for older adults.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls account for 2.8 million older adults visiting emergency departments and more than 800,000 hospitalizations.
"I guess just as you get older, the body starts to kind of break down a little bit with weakness, muscle deterioration, and all that kind of stuff. Loss of balance, flexibility," athletic trainer at Aspirus Health, Josh, said.
The National Institutes of Health offers a variety of tips to prevent falls.
These include staying physically active. Plan an exercise program and regularly exercise to improve muscle strength and to keep joints, tendons, and ligaments flexible.