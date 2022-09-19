 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Take the right steps during Falls Prevention Week

  • 0
Falls Prevention Week

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- It's Falls Prevention Week and health organizations are reminding you to take the right steps.

Though falls can often just lead to some scrapes or bruises, they can mean a trip to the hospital for older adults.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls account for 2.8 million older adults visiting emergency departments and more than 800,000 hospitalizations.

"I guess just as you get older, the body starts to kind of break down a little bit with weakness, muscle deterioration, and all that kind of stuff. Loss of balance, flexibility," athletic trainer at Aspirus Health, Josh, said.

The National Institutes of Health offers a variety of tips to prevent falls.

These include staying physically active. Plan an exercise program and regularly exercise to improve muscle strength and to keep joints, tendons, and ligaments flexible.

Have your eyes and hearing tested. Always wear your glasses or contacts when you need them. If you have a hearing aid, be sure it fits well and wear it.
 
Find out about the side effects of any medicine you take. If a drug makes you sleepy or dizzy, tell your doctor or pharmacist.
 
Stand up slowly. Getting up too quickly can cause your blood pressure to drop. That can make you feel wobbly. Get your blood pressure checked when lying and standing.
 
Use an assistive device if you need help feeling steady when you walk. Appropriate use of canes and walkers can prevent falls, especially when walking in uneven and unfamiliar areas.
 
Be very careful when walking on wet or icy surfaces and wear non-skid, rubber-soled shoes that fully support your feet.