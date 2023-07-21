'Taking their destiny into their own hands': Dairy farmers and cheese makers show Sen. Baldwin how they put grant funds to good use

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Dairy farmers in Wisconsin were able to show off their new business ventures and innovations thanks to a 2018 bipartisan grant, spearheaded by Senator Tammy Baldwin.
"The reason why we're seeing a lot of the growth in artisan dairy production right now is this grant," Rebekah Sweeney, Senior Director of Programs & Policy with the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, said.
Wisconsin has made a name for itself as America's Dairyland and Senator Baldwin wants to keep it that way.
"We have that moniker for a reason," Baldwin said. "The dairy industry in this state is essential to our 'Made in Wisconsin' economy."
In 2018, a bipartisan grant program, the Dairy Business Innovation Initiative, spearheaded by Senator Baldwin brought money to cheese makers and dairy businesses across 11 states. The goal of the grant is to help those in the dairy industry develop new products, meet demands and expand operations.
One of those farms calls Columbus, Wisconsin home.
"Through the grant, having extra funds has allowed us to grow faster and also allows us to diversify," Julie Orchard, co-owner of Gurn-Z Meadow Farm, said.
Julie and her sister, Jennifer Orchard, are seventh generation dairy farmers. Through the dairy innovation grant, they were able to launch Royal Guernsey Creamery, making and selling artisan butter.
"Wisconsin has so many great artisan cheeses," Jennifer Orchard said. "We're actually the only dairy farm in Wisconsin that's making butter from our own cow's milk. So, that really makes us unique, and we wanted to be able to differentiate ourselves in the marketplace."
The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association says it's a hard time to be a small dairy farm or dairy processing facility. Sweeney says targeted investments like the DBII make it possible to get through a difficult time and make dairy businesses more profitable and sustainable for the long term.
"What we're seeing are dairy farmers becoming dairy processors, sort of taking their destiny into their own hands," Sweeney said. "Making a bit of butter, making a bit of cheese and making sure that their farm can last for future generations."
"It just warms my heart to hear how well these dollars have been used and how it's changing lives in rural Wisconsin," Baldwin said.
The Orchard sisters say with a few extra dollars for business, they're able to take the best care of their cows, creating and even better product.
"This is a way that we're able to still diversify and add value to the milk producing," Jennifer Orchard said. "We really have a product that is truly unique and consumers alike really appreciate being able to buy farmstead product."
The Orchards weren't the only grant recipients able to show Senator Baldwin what they did with the grant money. Specialty Cheese Company, Alpinage Creamery and Hill Valley Dairy brought samples to the visit.