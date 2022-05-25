Talking with kids about traumatic events

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- While it might be difficult for parents to talk with their children about the tragic shooting at an elementary school in Texas, doctors say it's a good idea to talk with kids about what happened.
"You're going to definitely want to keep it simple. We're not going to want to give them more information than they need, because that can be upsetting and scary in and of itself. So you want to be honest with your kiddo. But also keep it simple in terms of that information that you're providing," said Dr. Jenny Walczak, the director of mental and behavioral health at Children's Wisconsin.
Dr. Walczak says it's important to make sure your child is not being overexposed to coverage of a traumatic event.