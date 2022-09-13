Tammy Baldwin announces $80M investment into repairing several Columbia Co. bridges

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will receive $80 million to replace bridges in Columbia County, according to a press release from Tammy Baldwin.
Specifically, Baldwin says the funds support a project replacing the existing I-39/90/94 Wisconsin River Bridge with "two new bridge spans dedicated to serve traffic in opposite directions." Two overcrossing bridges for CTH U and CTH V will also be replaced.
Baldwin said this project will create well-paying jobs, will help increase safety and improve Wisconsin's supply chain.
“We are very grateful to Senator Baldwin for her strong support to secure funds through the INFRA Grant for the I-39/90/94 Wisconsin River bridges project," said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. "This important investment helps rebuild a vital link for freight and tourist traffic bound for destinations across Wisconsin.”
The funds are a part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.