Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Tapping into Wisconsin's maple syrup potential

  • Updated
Maple syrup

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- A federal grant is designed to help people tap into Wisconsin's maple syrup potential.

The UW-Madison Division of Extension received more than $470,000 from the USDA to expand outreach and education efforts. Officials say Wisconsin has the trees and the potential producers to become a bigger player in the industry.

"The demand for maple syrup across the country and across the world continues to grow, so we really see a lot of potential for Wisconsin to increase its production and for more people to get involved," said Jeremy Solin, manager of maple syrup project.

Wisconsin is currently fourth in the country in maple syrup production. Producers made 300,000 gallons worth around $9 million.

