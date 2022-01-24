Tapping into Wisconsin's maple syrup potential

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- A federal grant is designed to help people tap into Wisconsin's maple syrup potential.
The UW-Madison Division of Extension received more than $470,000 from the USDA to expand outreach and education efforts. Officials say Wisconsin has the trees and the potential producers to become a bigger player in the industry.
"The demand for maple syrup across the country and across the world continues to grow, so we really see a lot of potential for Wisconsin to increase its production and for more people to get involved," said Jeremy Solin, manager of maple syrup project.
Wisconsin is currently fourth in the country in maple syrup production. Producers made 300,000 gallons worth around $9 million.