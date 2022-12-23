 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS REPLACED WITH WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts around 35 to 50 mph continue
resulting in pockets of blowing and drifting snow with brief
drops in visibilities, especially rural and exposed roadways.
Additionally, expect frigid wind chills of 20 to 35 below zero
through Saturday morning. Cold temps and blowing snow could
result in slick and icy stretches of roads.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches and cause power outages. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids after two deaths

Pillowfort™ Weighted Blankets
Image courtesy of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target stores are recalling more than 200,000 weighted blankets for children that have been sold by the retailer from December 2018 through September 2022.

The Pillowfort brand blankets can trap children inside if they unzip them and enter the blanket, posing a risk of suffocation.

Two girls, ages 4 and 6, reportedly died after becoming entrapped in the cover of the blanket in April 2022 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two deaths.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Target are urging consumers to stop using the recalled blankets immediately and return them to stores for a refund.

The Pillowfort Weighted Blankets weigh 6 pounds and measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide. They have a removable, washable cover. The blankets come in eight different prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation and unicorn pink.

Consumers who have these blankets at home should contact Target at 800-440-0680 to receive a prepaid return label to return them by mail, or they can be returned to any Target store.

