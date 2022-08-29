Target to host car seat trade-in in September

MADISON (WKOW) -- Target will host a car seat trade-in program in honor of Baby Safety Month!
Between September 11 and 24, guests can go to their local Target and trade in old car seats to get a 20% off coupon. The coupon is valid until October 8 and can be used toward a new car seat, stroller or other items such as high chairs, strollers, rockers and even swings.
The car seats that are traded-in will be recycled.
All Targets except for some small format stores are participating. Contact your local store for more info.