Targeting his own party's leaders, Ramthun launches campaign for governor

KEWASKUM (WKOW) -- Pushing to topple his own party's leadership and overturn the 2020 election on the basis of false claims, Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport) announced Saturday he's running for governor.
During a program that lasted longer than three hours, Ramthun, along with other election conspiracy theorists, spoke very little of Gov. Tony Evers, the Democratic incumbent they hope to unseat.
Instead, both speakers and an audience that filled the Kewaskum High School auditorium focused intensely on Wisconsin GOP leadership, which has disciplined Ramthun and distanced itself from him in recent weeks.
"I don't bend to special interests, hidden agenda, leadership, and sometimes even party," Ramthun said. "If it's not right for the people, then I won't do it, and I haven't, and they're mad at me for it."
Vos stripped away Ramthun's legislative staffer over Ramthun's claims of election fraud. Assembly GOP leadership backed the move, accusing Ramthun of "sending communications full of lies."
Ramthun accused the party establishment of punishing him for taking up a fight they wouldn't.
"I have felt the ostracization of my members," Ramthun said. "Some of them are very angry at me right now because I've spoken in their districts, and their constituents are angry at them because they're not like me."
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell drew a thunderous applause as he appeared on stage. Lindell continued to make baseless claims that foreign governments hacked voting machines in 2020 to alter the election results.
Former General and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who received a pardon from Trump, called into the rally and delivered a brief message as the emcee held a phone to the microphone, drawing loud applause from the crowd.
Lindell called on the state's GOP-controlled legislature to take up Ramthun's resolution to overturn the 2020 elections. The Legislative Council, which serves as in-house lawyers for the legislature, has said such an action would be illegal.
"You the people gotta go 'if you're Republican-controlled, Robin Vos, we've got all this evidence, why can't we decertify now?!" Lindell shouted.
Numerous legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties have maintained President Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes over former President Donald Trump in 2020.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Primary shaken up...and Trump still looms
The campaigns of Ramthun's leading opponents in the GOP primary -- former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and former Marine Kevin Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018 -- did not respond to messages seeking comment on Ramthun's campaign launch.
Perhaps the biggest question remaining ahead of the August 9 primary election is whether Trump will endorse Ramthun and hype his campaign in right-wing circles. Trump has praised Ramthun's efforts to decertify the 2020 election.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin said Ramthun's connections to Trump and unyielding effort to undo the 2020 election make him unfit to run for the state's highest elected office.
"Tim Ramthun is the one truly, unapologetically pro-Trump candidate in the Wisconsin governor’s race," party Chair Ben Wikler said. "He is one of the most dangerously conservative lawmakers in the country, too far-right and uncompromising to serve even as the Republican Party’s nominee."
Organizers of Saturday's rally said they plan to pack the Capitol Tuesday ahead of the legislative session and State of the State Address. Ramthun supporters said they'll visit the offices of GOP leadership and demand they take up his resolution to overturn the election.
While there was no anti-Evers literature in sight, supporters circulated several flyers criticizing Vos, including one calling for Vos' removal from office, citing the statements some county GOP chapters have already issued calling for Vos to step down.