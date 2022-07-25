Task force finds physical infrastructure for election administrators in Dane County as 'inadequate'

MADISON (WKOW) — A report by the Dane County Election Security Task Force found the physical election administration infrastructure to be "inadequate."
The report detailed the task force's findings on security of election personnel, equipment and materials throughout Dane County. Committee Chair Ken Mayer, said the county infrastructure is inadequate "for a function identified as 'critical infrastructure.'"
“Dane County needs a modern, secure facility to house election equipment, ballots, and other materials and a place where election officials can feel safe doing their job,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said in a statement.
In a press release, the task force highlighted the following as some of its findings:
- Municipal clerks are concerned for the safety of themselves and their staff.
- Physical offices for clerks, along with facilities for storing election equipment and ballots "are not at standards appropriate for such a critical function."
- Local government and clerks should review the security of their offices and safety of personnel, working to develop plans to respond to monitor and respond to threats.
- Clerks related to election administration should be in a dedicated office.