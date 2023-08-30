Taste of fall today ahead of a heat wave Labor Day weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures stay below normal today ahead of another hot stretch for the unofficial end of summer.
This morning was the coolest set up since mid-June with temperatures staying fall-like this afternoon in the low 70s. It'll get even chillier tonight in the mid to upper 40s with the warmup beginning Thursday afternoon.
Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s tomorrow and back to the low to mid 80s Friday. Expect low 90s by Saturday with mid 90s Sunday and on the holiday with low 90s still in the forecast for the start of school on Tuesday. Even though it'll be hot, humidity won't climb that much, so there won't be much of a heat index.