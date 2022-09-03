Taste of Madison brings the best of the best to Capitol Square

MADISON (WKOW) -- Taste of Madison is making its return to Capitol Square this weekend for the first time in two years.
The annual fundraiser didn't happen in 2020 and was scaled back significantly and moved to Breese Stevens Field in 2021, due to the pandemic.
This year, it is once again bringing the best of the best to Capitol Square though with more than 70 vendors offering foods of all kinds. A full list can be found here.
27 News caught up with one vendor, Thony Clarke, who is better known as the Mango Man.
He said the return of this year's Taste of Madison means even more to him because he didn't know if he'd be able to participate after a rollover crash in July left his food truck significantly damaged.
"It was terrible," Clarke said. "I was down for the count for a little bit."
Thanks to help from friends and support from the community, Clarke was able to participate, though.
"It completely humbles me and at times, puts me to tears -- just, the amount of love Madison has for their own," Clarke said.
Taste of Madison continues Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
27 News is a proud sponsor.