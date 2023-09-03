Taste of Madison finishes strong on Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Taste of Madison wrapped up on Sunday with a variety of tasty treats and entertainment around the Capitol Square.
The annual event brings together restaurants, vendors and the community to support Dane County.
Deijah Wade, a vendor from The Walking Jerk, discussed how the city of Madison lifts up and supports local businesses.
"I feel like there's a lot of opportunity for small vendors to vend at some of the local events," Wade said, adding that, "Madison offers a lot of support resources."
Taste of Madison, one of the city's most popular events, featured over 80 different vendors.
Taste of Madison, one of the city's most popular events, featured over 80 different vendors.
