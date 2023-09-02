Taste of Madison kicks off in the Capital City

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Taste of Madison kicked off on Saturday with over 80 food vendors lined up on the Capital Square.
The free event, hosted by Starion Bank, welcomes community members as they enjoy live music while sampling local food and beverage options.
As a sponsor of this event, 27 News was elated to hang out with the community and even give out some gifts from the prize wheel.
Brandon Taylor, Alexis Clemmons and Rebecca Ribley represented the team today. Tomorrow, Caroline Dade, Grace Houdek, Grace Ulch and Pablo Iglesias will be ready at the wheel.
More information on the event can be found on the Taste of Madison website.