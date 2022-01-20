'Taste of Mexico' raises money for Salvation Army

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Salvation Army of Dane County brought a taste of Mexico to Madison Thursday nigh.
The nonprofit had a mariachi band, tapas and a silent auction at its fundraiser.
Organizers said this is one of their most unique fundraisers over the course of the year. It helps them with their mission in Dane County.
"All the money raised in this event is going to impact our emergency shelter housing programs, community center and more for folks that we do in Dane County," said Taylor Pasell.
Chief Meteorlogist John Zeigler served as emcee for the event.