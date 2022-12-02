"Tats for Tots" drive offers unique incentive for donating

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&