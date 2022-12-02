"Tats for Tots" drive offers unique incentive for donating

MADISON (WKOW) -- The "Toys for Tots" campaign brought back a unique incentive for donating this year.
Hundreds of people lined up Friday at Madison's Ultimate Arts Tattoo for the "Tats for Tots" drive. People who donated new, unwrapped toys got an envelope stuffed with a variety of goods. Adults who donated also got a voucher for a tattoo discount.
This drive has been going on for 20 years at the tattoo parlor, and organizers say this year was another success.
"It's fun to see all the winners, it's fun to see the people bringing in toys, and now the kids become the winners," tattoo artist "Stripe" said. "And there's a lot that need it. It's sad. I gotta say, I've been a pretty lucky person my whole life. And I kind of want to give back to the kids who are not necessarily as lucky,"
The tattoo discounts are valid until next June. Other offers from sponsors have different expiration dates.
Almost $100 million dollars in goods was up for grabs.