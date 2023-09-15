Tauscher family, American Family Insurance team up with American Family Children's Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health announced former Badgers and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman, Mark Tauscher, and his wife Sarah teamed up with American Family Insurance to support American Family Children's Hospital.
Their new campaign is called "Teaming Up for Kids."
American Family Insurance will match dollar-for-dollar every donation received through the end of the Badgers Football season, up to $50,000.
The Tauschers recorded a message of support for the children's hospital to be played on the big screen at Camp Randall during home football games this fall.
“Badger athletes have a long tradition of supporting kids at American Family Children’s Hospital,” Mark said. “I’m proud to continue that legacy of support.”
“With two children of our own, we know how important it is to have access to the best health care,” Sarah added. “We are so fortunate to have this incredible children’s hospital in our backyard."
You can click here to donate.