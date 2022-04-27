 Skip to main content
Tax expert meets with lawmakers about Wisconsin's tax policy

Dr. Arthur Laffer

MADISON (WKOW) -- A state legislative committee brought in an expert as it considers changes to Wisconsin's tax policy.

Dr. Arthur Laffer spoke to members of the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means.

Laffer was the chief economist for the Office of Management and Budget in the 1970s.

He encouraged lawmakers to rationalize the tax system.

"Make them efficient. A low rate, broad base, comprehensive tax. Low rate, so you provide people with the least incentives to evade, avoid or otherwise not report their taxable income," said Laffer.

The committee chair said he hopes to bring back Laffer to work with lawmakers on the state's tax policy. 