Tax relief on the way for Beloit residents as city closes two taxing districts

CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- The City of Beloit has closed two taxing districts that have been funding development projects in the city for around 20 years.
The Gateway Business Park tax increment district was created in 2000, and the other district, which includes the Frito-Lay property, was created in 2003.
The created districts froze property taxes at whatever the value of the land was when those projects began. Over the years, the increase in property tax revenue generated by the projects was used to fund infrastructure and other improvements.
The districts can close when all the project costs are paid.
Multiple groups benefit from property tax, including the city, Rock County, the School District of Beloit and Blackhawk Technical College. These entities continued to collect taxes on the original value of the land.
The Gateway project's land was valued around $1.8 million in 2000. Now, it's valued at $385.6 million. The land that includes the Frito-Lay property was valued at $795,300 in 2003. Today, it's valued at $2.2 million.
Now that the tax increment districts have closed, the taxing entities can collect taxes on the full value of each development.
Additionally, when a taxing district closes, at least 50% of the tax increment should go toward tax relief for the city's portion of Beloit residents' tax bills.