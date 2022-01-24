Tax season starting, IRS warns to not throw away new document

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tax season starts Monday and the IRS is advising parents to keep an eye out for a mailing letter known as Letter 64-19.
The new letter pertains to 2021's Advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July through December. Families received up to $300 for each kids ages five and up, and $250 for children ages 6-17.
Letter 64-19 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.
If you are a parent and you didn't receive one or more Child Tax Credit Payments, you're encouraged to call the IRS at 1-800-908-4184.