Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow has ended but winds
increasing could allow for some blowing snow through early this
afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Dane and Columbia Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Tax season starting, IRS warns to not throw away new document

  • Updated
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns

The IRS said Monday it would start accepting 2021 federal tax returns on Monday, January 24.

 Adobe Stock

MADISON (WKOW) -- Tax season starts Monday and the IRS is advising parents to keep an eye out for a mailing letter known as Letter 64-19.

The new letter pertains to 2021's Advance Child Tax Credit, which was paid out from July through December. Families received up to $300 for each kids ages five and up, and $250 for children ages 6-17.

Letter 64-19 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received upfront in 2021.

If you are a parent and you didn't receive one or more Child Tax Credit Payments, you're encouraged to call the IRS at 1-800-908-4184.

