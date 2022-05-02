TDS approved to build all-fiber network in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — TDS Telecommunications has received approval to build an all-fiber network across the community.
TDS said that this network will connect about 30,000 Janesville homes to high-speed internet, plus TV and phone services.
“High-speed internet is essential to building a community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed," said Mark Freitag, Janesville City Manager. "The addition of TDS' fiber optics network will provide our city's residents and businesses with another option for the modern internet connectivity needed to spur Janesville's growth."
Work on the network is expected to begin in June. TDS said that fiber services will become available in phases, with the first customers expected to be connected before the end of the year.