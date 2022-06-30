Teachers leave school district after new MMSD budget falls short of union demands

MADISON (WKOW) -- After a year of staffing shortages and record inflation, teachers in Madison demanded higher pay. The district released a preliminary budget that raised wages on Monday, but it fell short of teachers' demands.
Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) teacher Jennifer Greenwald has worked in Madison schools for more than 20 years, but this year she's hanging up her hat.
She's leaving MMSD for multiple reasons, but a big one is she feels undervalued.
"I think there are a lot of different reasons, but I think one common reason is staff feel undervalued." Greenwald said. "Why do they have to work more than one job? Why can they go get a job at Culver's and earn more? Like, that's outrageous."
Greenwald is one of many teachers in the union Madison Teachers Inc. (MTI) that have rallied over the past year for a cost of living adjustment comparable to inflation rates.
MTI had requested earlier this year for a number of changes to the district's budget including:
- A 4.7% cost of living wage adjustment for all workers
- Step increases on teacher salary contracts
- An increase of $5/hour for educational and security assistants
- An increase in substitute teacher pay
However, when district officials released their preliminary budget earlier this week, they offered a 3% wage adjustment and nixed the $5/hour increase for educational and security assistants.
"Inflation exceeds that 4.7%," Greenwald said. "So, to me, it doesn't feel like MTI is asking for anything outrageous, right? They're asking for this agreed upon cost of living adjustment that would keep salaries at pace with inflation."
MTI President Mike Jones says the new budget is just going to make staffing shortages worse.
"People are already leaving, because [the district] hasn't budged on it," Jones said. "It's a little bit of a slap in the face to see the district take on more money and at the same time out of a different side of their mouth, say we don't have the money to pay our employees the way we value them."
But district officials argue that they don't have much of a choice.
"This has been a very challenging year," MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. "The fiscal reality here is that we are dealing with a regressive state budget — one that really left school districts across the state scrambling to figure out how to budget this year."
LeMonds argues that other aspects of the budget, like competitive steps and lanes increases, which are based on tenure and experience, help make up for the difference in amounts.
"This proposal, this preliminary budget for the 2023 school year, is a very competitive salary increase," LeMonds said. "It's the largest base wage increase the school district has ever provided."
But Jones argues that the 3% still isn't enough, given the hardships brought on by the pandemic and the wages other industries offer.
"This is definitely not going to be a landscape that entices more people to come into the district," Jones said.
The final budget will come before the school board on October 17.